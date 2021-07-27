Greater Sydney lockdown to be extended by four weeks as NSW records 172 local COVID-19 cases
SBS News understands the Greater Sydney lockdown, which is due to lift on 30 July, will be extended by four weeks to 27 August.Full Article
A woman in her 90s has also died at Liverpool Hospital overnight, taking the state's toll linked to the current outbreak to 11.