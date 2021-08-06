Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city
The assassination took place during weekly Friday prayers in Kabul, according to the Interior Ministry’s deputy spokesman.Full Article
General Qamar Javed Bajwa the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, according to some media reports, has recently said to a group of..
USA has been launching airstrikes across Afghanistan as part of an effort to support Afghan National Defense and Security Forces..