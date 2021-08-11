Why do magpies swoop, and how can you avoid it?
Published
A quick guide on how to avoid being swooped, what to do if you are, and learning to live with magpies.Full Article
Published
A quick guide on how to avoid being swooped, what to do if you are, and learning to live with magpies.Full Article
EXCLUSIVE: John Barnes says Newcastle boss Steve Bruce can be the man to guide the Magpies to Premier League safety again as long..
The Magpies came back from two goals down at Damson Park just a week before their National League campaign begins at Barnet next..