Earthquake death tolls climbs as tropical storm bears down on Haiti
Published
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors before a tropical storm hit.Full Article
Published
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors before a tropical storm hit.Full Article
The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Haiti rose to 724 on Sunday as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors buried..