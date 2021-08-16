NT to enter 72-hour COVID-19 lockdown
Published
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner says Greater Darwin and Katherine will enter a 72-hour COVID-19 lockdown.Full Article
Published
Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner says Greater Darwin and Katherine will enter a 72-hour COVID-19 lockdown.Full Article
A dental hygienist is doing treatments in gardens amid a massive backlog of demand due to covid - and cycles between houses with..
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, extended its lockdown Wednesday in a bid to stamp out an..