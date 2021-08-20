Merkel, Putin clash over Navalny on her last trip to Russia
Published
The leaders’ talks coincided with the first anniversary of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s poisoning, an incident that strained Russia-Germany ties.Full Article
Published
The leaders’ talks coincided with the first anniversary of opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s poisoning, an incident that strained Russia-Germany ties.Full Article
By Andrew Hammond*
Angela Merkel is about to embark on the last big foreign policy trip of her chancellorship. She will..
Angela Merkel has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin one last time as German chancellor. The talks came amidst the backdrop..