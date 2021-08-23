Don Everly of early rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers dies at 84
Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday, according to his attorney and family spokesperson. His brother, Phil Everly, died in January 2014 at age 74.Full Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits impacted a..
Don Everly and his younger brother Phil were in the first group of acts to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.