Poland, Belgium end Afghan evacuation flights as clock ticks down on airlift
Published
President Joe Biden said he is sticking to his August 31 deadline for completing the US pullout, ramping up pressure on the already risky operation.Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden said he is sticking to his August 31 deadline for completing the US pullout, ramping up pressure on the already risky operation.Full Article
By C. Todd Lopez
Using U.S. C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules aircraft along with coalition and partner airlift,..