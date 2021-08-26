After Kabul blast, Australia halts Afghanistan evacuation mission
No Australian soldiers or officials are believed to have been injured in the blast that has claimed at least a dozen US service members’ lives.Full Article
The Pentagon says an explosion Thursday at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was “the result of a complex attack that resulted..
Watch VideoAn explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the..
In Australia's biggest Afghanistan evacuation mission yet, four flights have transported an additional 300 people out of Kabul.