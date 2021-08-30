Milan high-rise consumed by flames
Published
Flames continued to burn inside nearly 3 hours after a dozen fire trucks and ambulances responded to the alarm.Full Article
Published
Flames continued to burn inside nearly 3 hours after a dozen fire trucks and ambulances responded to the alarm.Full Article
Italian firefighters battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-storey residential building.
Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and..