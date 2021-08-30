Aboriginal man becomes first COVID death in regional NSW outbreak
An unvaccinated Indigenous man in Dubbo has died in hospital from COVID-19, becoming the first regional death of the latest NSW outbreak.Full Article
The chief executive of the Western NSW Local Health District said the Dubbo man had underlying health conditions and had not yet..