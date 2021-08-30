Vaccine passport rules must be carefully considered
Published
National cabinet, and lawmakers, need to be mindful to avoid the creation of a ‘two-tiered’ society as they weigh up how vaccine passports might work in Australia.Full Article
Published
National cabinet, and lawmakers, need to be mindful to avoid the creation of a ‘two-tiered’ society as they weigh up how vaccine passports might work in Australia.Full Article
Judge rules Norwegian can ask passengers to show proof of COVID vaccination before boarding.