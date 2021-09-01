AFL grand final a hopeful sign for Perth Test
Published
Perth has lost a men’s and women’s Test inside a year, but WA officials believe the AFL grand final’s move west is a strong sign the Ashes Test can go ahead as scheduled.Full Article
More than 58,156 packed Optus Stadium for the historic AFL preliminary final between the two Victorian teams – a record venue..