Bottas leaving Mercedes’ F1 team to join Alfa Romeo
The Alfa Romeo team said Valtteri Bottas had signed a multi-year deal, paving the way for George Russell to replace him at Mercedes.Full Article
Sep.6 - Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN for the 2022 season and beyond, the Finnish driver signing a multi-year..
George Russell's move to Mercedes for the 2022 season has been all but confirmed as Valtteri Bottas has announced he is moving back..