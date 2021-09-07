NSW records 1220 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths, with 192 people in ICU
The chief health officer has warned vaccination rates in older people are still too low despite record increases in coverage in Sydney’s west.Full Article
New South Wales has recorded 1220 new community Covid-19 cases and eight Covid-related deaths today, as hospital staff grow..
There are now 1,151 people with COVID-19 admitted to hospital with 192 in intensive care, 75 of whom require ventilation.