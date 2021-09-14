West Australians over 60 to be made eligible for Pfizer vaccine from Monday
Published
West Australians aged 60 and over will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine from Monday, following months of AstraZeneca hesitancy.Full Article
Published
West Australians aged 60 and over will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine from Monday, following months of AstraZeneca hesitancy.Full Article
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo on Monday that the Pentagon will seek approval from President Joe Biden by the..
The United States said Monday that starting in early November it will ease its coronavirus restrictions for foreign travelers..