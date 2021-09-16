Court rules Indonesian President, ministers negligent on air quality
Published
The landmark citizen lawsuit against Joko Widodo and other government leaders sought a court order for more to be done to curb air pollution in Jakarta.Full Article
Published
The landmark citizen lawsuit against Joko Widodo and other government leaders sought a court order for more to be done to curb air pollution in Jakarta.Full Article
An Indonesian court has ruled that President Joko Widodo and six other top officials have neglected citizens’ rights to clean air..