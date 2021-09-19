La Palma volcano erupts in the Canary Islands, forcing evacuations
A volcano has erupted on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands, sending jets of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air.Full Article
A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting..
The Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, erupted Sunday, after several earthquakes were felt over the..