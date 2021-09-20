Daniel Craig says women shouldn’t need to play James Bond
Published
The actor said writers should create roles “just as good as James Bond, but for a woman”.Full Article
Published
The actor said writers should create roles “just as good as James Bond, but for a woman”.Full Article
Conditioning coach Simon Waterson is tasked with ensuring Daniel Craig is up to the physical challenge of playing 007.
The actor gave a touching speech after wrapping a late-night shoot, and the cast and crew all teared up and shared hugs with each..