Will the Demons choke in the AFL grand final after 57-year drought?
Published
Today on Please Explain, sports reporter Sam McClure joins Nathanael Cooper from Perth to look at Saturday’s historic AFL Grand Final.Full Article
Published
Today on Please Explain, sports reporter Sam McClure joins Nathanael Cooper from Perth to look at Saturday’s historic AFL Grand Final.Full Article
With bold moves, good management and some good luck the two remaining contenders for the 2021 AFL premiership have taken similar..
Melbourne Demons small forward Charlie Spargo will be available for the AFL grand final in Perth next week after surviving an..