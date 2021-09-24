New WA virus cases, but AFL final goes on
WA Premier Mark McGowan says a woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after unlawfully flying in from NSW, but there's no wider risk to the community.
COVID-19 infections have hit a new record in the Australian state of Victoria. Authorities blame rule-breakers for the latest surge..
With booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine now authorized in the U.S., government advisers reconvened on Thursday..
The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 stood on the verge of a major new phase as government advisers Thursday recommended..