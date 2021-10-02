Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account
The former US president claims Twitter cancelled his account under pressure from his political rivals over the Capitol riot.Full Article
Former US President's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in a District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against..
Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to restore his Twitter account, according to a court document filed Friday.