John Barilaro to resign as NSW Deputy Premier
Deputy Premier John Barilaro has announced he will resign as leader of the Nationals and from Parliament, which will trigger a byelection in his seat of Monaro.Full Article
Mr Barilaro has announced he will quit state politics to allow for a "refresh" of the state's leadership team.