In Israel to be fully vaccinated and free you need a booster shot
Published
The country said it would soon cancel the vaccination passports of those who are eligible for, but have not yet received, a third vaccination shot.Full Article
Published
The country said it would soon cancel the vaccination passports of those who are eligible for, but have not yet received, a third vaccination shot.Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose..
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended..