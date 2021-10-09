Bolshoi Theatre performer killed in accident on stage during opera
The Bolshoi, one of Russia’s most prestigious theatres, said the incident occurred during a set change.Full Article
A performer of Russia's legendary Bolshoi Theater was killed Saturday in an accident on stage during the performance of an opera,..
The man, in his late 30s, was crushed during a scene change as the opera “Sadko” was performed before an audience, the theater..