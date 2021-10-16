To mask or not to mask? The question facing parents as school resumes
Published
Some primary school parents don’t think the benefits of masks outweigh the downsides. Others think it’s a small price to pay for safety.Full Article
Published
Some primary school parents don’t think the benefits of masks outweigh the downsides. Others think it’s a small price to pay for safety.Full Article
Watch VideoThe gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their..
Some Florida school districts are reporting thousands of students whose whereabouts remain unknown.