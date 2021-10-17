‘We are at the mercy of the volcano’: No end in sight for La Palma eruption
Published
The volcano has so far destroyed more than 1800 buildings – mostly homes – and lava now covers more than 750 hectares of the island.Full Article
Published
The volcano has so far destroyed more than 1800 buildings – mostly homes – and lava now covers more than 750 hectares of the island.Full Article
There is no end in sight to the volcanic eruption that has been ongoing on La Palma for a month, Canary Islands officials have..