Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
The former US secretary of state and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman died of complications from COVID-19, according to a statement from his family.
Colin Powell , Dead at 84.
The first Black US secretary of state died on Monday due to complications from Covid-19.
He was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.