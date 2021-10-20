Denis Pagan to pull pin on Cup dream as Tralee Rose wins Geelong Cup
A disappointed Denis Pagan says he won’t press on to the Melbourne Cup with Johnny Get Angry after his Derby winner failed to perform in the Geelong Cup.Full Article
Denis Pagan’s dream of saddling up a Melbourne Cup runner will hinge on Johnny Get Angry’s final lead-up run in Wednesday’s..