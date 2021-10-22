Minister questions school history overhaul
Published
The federal education minister denied he was being misleading when stating an overhaul of the national curriculum would present Anzac Day as a contested idea.Full Article
Published
The federal education minister denied he was being misleading when stating an overhaul of the national curriculum would present Anzac Day as a contested idea.Full Article
China wants to invest billions of dollars in Afghanistan if the Taliban guarantee security for their workers and their assets...