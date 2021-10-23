State Of Rest edges out Anamoe in thrilling Cox Plate, but protest looms
State Of Rest has triumphed in the 2021 Cox Plate on a day of drama after favourite Zaaki was forced out on race morning due to an elevated temperature.Full Article
