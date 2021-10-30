Derby Day at Flemington
Derby Day at Flemington racecourse saw limited crowds return to Flemington today after a long absence due to covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria.Full Article
Godolphin’s stables will be close to empty on Saturday when they unveil a star-studded assault on Flemington, with 14 runners..
A fully vaccinated crowd of 5500 has been approved to attend Derby Day, the opening day of Flemington’s four-day Melbourne Cup..