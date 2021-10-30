Australian TV icon Bert Newton dies aged 83
Bert Newton faced multiple health battles in recent years, including an operation in May after an infection in his toe and a quadruple heart bypass operation in 2012.Full Article
Award-winning TV entertainer and presenter Bert Newton has died at the age of 83.