Sydney’s inner west light rail line out of action for up to 18 months
Published
The severity of cracks in all 12 trams that operate on the line has forced the government to decommission the line for up to 18 months.Full Article
Published
The severity of cracks in all 12 trams that operate on the line has forced the government to decommission the line for up to 18 months.Full Article
Transport Minister Rob Stokes will direct the state’s safety investigators to look into the cracking that has grounded the entire..