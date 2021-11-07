Musk seeks Twitter guidance on Tesla stock sale
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is taking a poll of people on the social network to see if they back his proposed sale of a 10 per cent stake in Tesla.Full Article
Musk proposed the sale of 10% of his Tesla shares to his 63.2 million Twitter followers last Saturday.
Chief asked followers whether he should sell 10% of his stock and promised to abide by result