BHP sells Australian coking coal mines to Stanmore Resources in $1.6b deal
Published
BHP, the nation’s largest mining company, has struck a deal to sell two Queensland coking coal mines to ASX-listed Stanmore Resources.Full Article
Published
BHP, the nation’s largest mining company, has struck a deal to sell two Queensland coking coal mines to ASX-listed Stanmore Resources.Full Article
BHP, the nation’s largest mining company, has struck a deal to sell two Queensland coking coal mines to ASX-listed Stanmore..