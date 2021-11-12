Trust an issue as Morrison says he doesn’t believe he’s lied in public life
Prime Minister Scott Morrison misrepresented several Labor policies this week before denying he had ever told a lie in public life.Full Article
The Prime Minister has refuted accusations he is a liar, saying he doesn’t believe he’s ever told a lie in public life.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he doesn’t believe he’s told a lie in public life after French President Emmanuel Macron..