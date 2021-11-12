Britney Spears conservatorship terminated by Los Angeles judge
Published
Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.Full Article
Published
Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.Full Article
Judge's Ruling Ends, Britney Spears', Conservatorship.
On November 12, a Los Angeles judge ruled
that Britney Spears'..
Since revealing years of private anguish in tearful testimony in June, Spears has received a groundswell of public support and..