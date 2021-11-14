Battle among Ecuador prison gangs kills at least 68 inmates
Published
Authorities said clashes were still uncontrolled hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.Full Article
Published
Authorities said clashes were still uncontrolled hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country’s worst prison bloodbath.Full Article
A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday local time left at least 58 inmates dead..
At least 58 inmates have died following a gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison.