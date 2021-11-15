UK raises terror threat level following Liverpool taxi explosion
Police said the explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital was caused by “the ignition of an explosive device” that was brought into the taxi by a passenger.Full Article
The UK's terror threat level has been increase, but what does that actually mean?
The UK terror threat level is raised to severe following the explosion outside a Liverpool hospital.