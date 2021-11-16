Poland uses water cannons as tensions rise at Belarus border
The situation marked an escalation in a tense migration and political crisis in which the lives of thousands of migrants are at stake.Full Article
Violence has erupted at the Poland-Belarus border. Migrants threw stones at Polish border guards, who responded with water cannons..
Watch VideoPoland reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police on Tuesday, a day after groups of migrants tried to..