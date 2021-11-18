First known COVID case was a Wuhan market vendor, scientist says
Published
Michael Worobey argues that the vendor’s ties to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market strongly suggest that the pandemic began there.Full Article
Published
Michael Worobey argues that the vendor’s ties to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market strongly suggest that the pandemic began there.Full Article
A new review of early Covid-19 cases in the journal Science will revive, though certainly not settle, the debate over how the..