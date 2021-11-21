Maxwell not the only one who should be on trial, say Epstein victims
Published
A ‘co-conspirator’ is likely to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell, who claims she is the scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.Full Article
Published
A ‘co-conspirator’ is likely to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell, who claims she is the scapegoat for Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.Full Article
A new coronavirus variant revived old conspiracy theories this week as widely shared social media posts falsely claimed the omicron..