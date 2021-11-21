The long walk home: Sophie Matterson's 5,000km journey - walking with five camels coast to coast

Sophie Matterson, 32, has completed the long walk home - a 5,000km journey - with five camels coast to coast from Australia's western-most point in Shark Bay, Western Australia, to its eastern-most point in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Sophie left her life in Brisbane to embark on the trek in March 2020 and shortly after setting off on her journey, state border closures and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 meant Sophie crossed the heart of Australia in almost total isolation. Sophie walked a 700km stretch of the Great Victoria desert with almost no contact. Sophie says the highs have outweighed initial challenges. "I just loved being out there alone, watching the landscape change," she said. "There are not many places left in the world where you can look around 360 degrees and just see nothing but the landscape."