Voluntary dying law clears NSW lower house
After a successful vote, NSW MPs are racing to get through 167 proposed amendments to a voluntary assisted dying law before parliament wraps up for the year.Full Article
Historic reforms to grant terminally ill people the right to end their lives have cleared the NSW lower house, after members..