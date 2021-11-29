Andrews government secures extra vote on pandemic bill
Published
Rod Barton from the Transport Matters Party has pushed the government to make significant concessions to the pandemic bill, which is expected to be debated on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Rod Barton from the Transport Matters Party has pushed the government to make significant concessions to the pandemic bill, which is expected to be debated on Tuesday.Full Article
Martin Foley and Jaclyn Symes will meet crossbench MPs on Thursday as the government attempts to get one extra vote for its..