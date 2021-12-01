A traveller who arrived in Sydney from Nigeria is 'likely' to have Omicron variant
Published
Initial testing indicates another overseas traveller, who recently arrived in Sydney from Nigeria, has the Omicron variant of COVID-19.Full Article
Published
Initial testing indicates another overseas traveller, who recently arrived in Sydney from Nigeria, has the Omicron variant of COVID-19.Full Article
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) SYDNEY: Australian authorities said on Tuesday that an international traveller who was most likely..