‘Made those around him smile’: Top jockey’s body found after water search off Gold Coast
Published
Police said the body of jockey Chris Caserta had been found about 200 metres offshore near the sand pumping jetty at Main Beach.Full Article
Published
Police said the body of jockey Chris Caserta had been found about 200 metres offshore near the sand pumping jetty at Main Beach.Full Article
Police said the body of jockey Chris Caserta had been found about 200 metres offshore near the sand pumping jetty at Main Beach.
The head of Gold Coast Water Police said he had been regularly speaking with Chris Caserta’s parents in Victoria about the search..