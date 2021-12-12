New Caledonia votes to stay French as separatists boycott referendum
Published
Voters in New Caledonia have rejected independence in a referendum boycotted by separatist groups and closely watched around the South Pacific.Full Article
Published
Voters in New Caledonia have rejected independence in a referendum boycotted by separatist groups and closely watched around the South Pacific.Full Article
NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in the French island territory of New Caledonia chose overwhelmingly Sunday to stay part of..
NOUMEA, New Caledonia — Voters in the French island territory of New Caledonia chose overwhelmingly Sunday to stay part of..