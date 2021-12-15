Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title
Published
The seven-time Formula One champion picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track.Full Article
Published
The seven-time Formula One champion picked up a new title only days after losing one on the track.Full Article
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was officially knighted by the Prince of Wales just days after he lost his eighth title to..
Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton has received his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, just days after losing out..